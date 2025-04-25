BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News - April 25 2025 2PM GMT
79 views • 1 week ago

April 25, 2025

Russian investigators confirm a senior General has been killed by a car-bombing in a residential area of the Moscow region. President Putin hosts US special envoy Steve Witkoff for crucial talks. That's after Donald Trump said Kiev is only prolonging the Ukraine conflict - while Moscow is ready to make a deal. Pakistan's Defence Minister claims the country has been used as a base for US-backed terrorists. The bombshell statement comes as India and Pakistan exchange fire along the border, in the wake of Tuesday's terror attack in Kashmir. A heated protest sees Pakistanis demand the resumption of an essential water-sharing treaty, which has been suspended by New Delhi.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


