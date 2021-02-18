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Joe Biden Tells Anderson Cooper: 'Everybody Knows I Love Kids Better Than People' and Here's the Proof!
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371 views • February 18, 2021
During Biden's Town Hall in Milwaukee he had an unusual (not for him) moment when he told the crowd of about 12 people that "Everybody knows I love kids better than people". At least we know that he is telling the truth. He really is one creepy dude. I feel sorry for my American friends. I don't know who is worse Kamala Harris or him?
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Related videos:
Biden's Confession: 'Everybody knows I love kids better than people'.
https://youtu.be/9HU4ahBuBkM
Biden touching girls compilation (RAW CSPAN FOOTAGE)
aoflex YT Channel
https://youtu.be/V4PLSPvJ9BY
Global Agenda on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @lbry.tv
https://lbry.tv/@GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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