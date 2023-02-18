Create New Account
FOREIGN IMPOSTER WILL THE REAL NIMRATA HALEY PLEASE STAND UP!
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels


Feb 17, 2023


Chief Jarome Bell does a deep dive into RINO Presidential Candidate and foreign imposter Nikki Haley. After anglicizing her name to “Nikki Haley”, Nimrata Randhawa became governor of South Carolina, where she proceeded to rip down the Confederate Battle Flag and spit on South Carolinian’s culture. She also had an affair her communications director who is a total loser.

