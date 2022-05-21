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CPS Stealing Unvaxxed Kids: CPS Falsifying Reports, Stripping Parents Of Children
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53 views • May 21, 2022
Tamsen & Reggie Bowles are loving parents who are against the idea of injecting their children with deadly metals and poisons. Their son was forced by CPS to get vaccinated, & had developed autism because of it. Not only this, but due to their choice to take a homeopathic route to cure their son, CPS took him away, and hid his clean health report from them. Tamsen & Reggie tell their family's heartbreaking story on The Stew Peters Show.
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