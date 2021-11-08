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They Accidentally Admitted Masking Kids is Harmful to their Development
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30 views • November 08, 2021
"The experts" like to pretend that masking kids will have no negative impact on their development.
The American Academy of Pediatrics' resources say otherwise... or at least they did until they started deleting those resources in August.
Here I dive into an Atlantic article, to show that even the elite progressives from San Francisco have to admit that their kids are having problems with masking at school.
All this information is absolutely true, but I've had YouTube delete a video of mine in the past for "misinformation" just for talking about the CDC's own data, so who knows if this will stay up.
SO PLEASE, join my email list if you're on this journey for truth with me: https://www.thedailybell.com/welcome-to-the-daily-bell/
That was we never lose contact.
Links to everything I talked about in this video:
https://www.theatlantic.com/family/archive/2021/10/how-schools-can-help-kids-make-friends-through-masks/620356/
https://www.sott.net/article/457239-Pro-mask-pediatrics-group-denies-scrubbing-resources-on-importance-of-faces-in-child-development
https://web.archive.org/web/20150923170720/https://www.aap.org/en-us/advocacy-and-policy/aap-health-initiatives/EBCD/Documents/PurposefulParentingInitial.pdf
https://twitter.com/HeadwaysMatter/status/1428093577863827456/photo/1
https://twitter.com/HeadwaysMatter/status/1428094828135555076/photo/1
The American Academy of Pediatrics' resources say otherwise... or at least they did until they started deleting those resources in August.
Here I dive into an Atlantic article, to show that even the elite progressives from San Francisco have to admit that their kids are having problems with masking at school.
All this information is absolutely true, but I've had YouTube delete a video of mine in the past for "misinformation" just for talking about the CDC's own data, so who knows if this will stay up.
SO PLEASE, join my email list if you're on this journey for truth with me: https://www.thedailybell.com/welcome-to-the-daily-bell/
That was we never lose contact.
Links to everything I talked about in this video:
https://www.theatlantic.com/family/archive/2021/10/how-schools-can-help-kids-make-friends-through-masks/620356/
https://www.sott.net/article/457239-Pro-mask-pediatrics-group-denies-scrubbing-resources-on-importance-of-faces-in-child-development
https://web.archive.org/web/20150923170720/https://www.aap.org/en-us/advocacy-and-policy/aap-health-initiatives/EBCD/Documents/PurposefulParentingInitial.pdf
https://twitter.com/HeadwaysMatter/status/1428093577863827456/photo/1
https://twitter.com/HeadwaysMatter/status/1428094828135555076/photo/1
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