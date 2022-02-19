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Wait for the end, the police officer opens the front door aiming his gun inside.
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935 views • February 19, 2022
Wait for the end, the police officer opens the front door aiming his gun inside. I guess they don't need search warrants under the emergency act.
https://twitter.com/kiansimone44/status/1494725243968966659
https://twitter.com/kiansimone44/status/1494725243968966659
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