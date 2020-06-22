Was Jimmy Savile A Wizard? v1.0 **FULL DOCUMENTARY**

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He was also a total weirdo, notoriously prolific pedophile, necrophiliac and it is rumored much worse.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-QUuCWNyvv8
5ocietyX YT Channel
5ociety X The Great Universe presents 'Was Jimmy Savile A Wizard?' - an investigation into Jimmy Savile's connections to Aleister Crowley and Magick, we have added another 20 minutes to this documentary, including information about Savile's connection to leylines, his wizard's toolkit and new research linking Savile to king Solomon and the Djinn.
Also fixed the original soundtrack issues and added extra music, now available at
https://soundcloud.com/5ocietyx
our blog
http://5ocietyx.wordpress.com
More Info:
The Prince and the Pedophile: Charles’ connections to pedophilia networks:
https://hangthebankers.com/the-prince-and-the-pedophile-charles-connections-to-pedophilia-networks/
How Jimmy Savile Used Power And Fame To Abuse Hundreds Of Children For Decades:
https://allthatsinteresting.com/jimmy-savile
https://www.britannica.com/biography/Jimmy-Savile
BBC, SAVILE, SECURITY SERVICES :
https://aanirfan.blogspot.com/2016/01/bbc-savile-security-services.html
JIMMY SAVILE FIXED IT FOR ISRAEL :
http://aangirfan.blogspot.com/2012/10/jimmy-savile-fixed-it-for-israel.html