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What Christian Ministry Are You Donating To And Why? It Is Better To Give Than To Receive.
Jonathan Heller
Jonathan Heller
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22 views • August 15, 2021
Paul wasn't just a maker of "tents" for the LORD, he also was a tent maker. "I have coveted no man's silver, or gold, or apparel. Yea, ye yourselves know, that these hands have ministered unto my necessities, and to them that were with me. I have shewed you all things, how that so laboring ye ought to support the weak, and to remember the words of the Lord Jesus, how he said, It is more blessed to give than to receive." - Acts 20 33-35. "After these things Paul departed from Athens, and came to Corinth: And found a certain Jew named Aquila, born in Pontus, lately come from Italy, with his wife Priscilla; (because that Claudius had commanded all Jews to depart from Rome:) and came unto them. And because he was of the same craft, he abode with them, and wrought: for by their occupation they were tentmakers." - Acts 18:1-3.

Lift Up A Banner Website with additional Scriptures, comments, and thoughts to go along with the videos: https://liftupabanner.com
As I was given, give I unto you. Stay blessed!
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biblejesus christmessiahchristjesusbible studychristianstruthchristianityharpazorapturenew testamentbiblicalgenesisprophetprophetsold testamentjesus is comingjesus saves
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