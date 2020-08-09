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The case for HCQ... Calling all Doctors and Health Care Workers who have used Hydroxychloroquine....
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64 views • August 09, 2020
Dr. Risch dispels the misinformation and puts out a call to Doctors and other health care workers to flex their spine and let America know you are using or have used it as a prophylaxis. Your patients, the American public need to hear the truth.
#HCQW0RKS #WhiteCoatSummit #FrontlineDoctors #BillGatesBioTerrorist #FauciLiedPeopleDied #Event201
#HCQW0RKS #WhiteCoatSummit #FrontlineDoctors #BillGatesBioTerrorist #FauciLiedPeopleDied #Event201
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