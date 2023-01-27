Create New Account
Kinburn Peninsula is the AFU’s cherished goal — Rybar's New CGI Video Analysis
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Kinburn Peninsula is the AFU’s cherished goal — Rybar's video analysis

After the withdrawal of the Russian troops from the right bank of the Dnieper, the enemy’s sabotage and reconnaissance groups do not stop attempting to infiltrate the territory of the Kinburn Peninsula.

The bridgehead in Kinburn is not only important for Ukrainian media image and ideology, but also as a military target: taking control over Kinburn Peninsula will make it possible to unblock the port of Mykolaiv and facilitate the supplies for the troops by sea.

