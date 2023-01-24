Create New Account
Colloidal Gold for Vaccine & Shedding Detox, EPIC!!!
Snarky Guy Media
Published Yesterday

Share the info any way you can, I don't care about creds or views!  The method I describe for making your own is incorrect and you should not use it!  New video coming soon.

Find out how and why it might just be the magic key to resolving the nanotech in the slab jabs!  Note, you should still try to address elimination of these elements as well as the various payloads in the carbon nanotubes such as venom peptides, dynabeads & pegylated lipid nanoparticles!  I recommend only using this, nicotine and natural supplements, you don't need any dangerous pharmaceutical drugs!  I am not a medical professional and none of this is medical advice.

* 99 not 99.9 ;)

Maria Zeee & Dr. David Martin Discussion, Videos & Image used in this video:
https://rumble.com/v26qs00-dr.-david-nixon-the-cure-nanotech-inside-injected-and-uninjected-disappears.html

Dr. David Nixon's Web Site:
https://drdavidnixon.com

Dr. David Nixon's Substack:
https://davidnixon.substack.com

Keywords
vaccinequantumdetoxcarbongoldsheddingchipscolloidaljabshednanotechdotsluciferasehydrogellipidpegnanotubesdynabeadsqdotpegylatedgfp

