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DIY MINI EMBROIDERY NECKLACE / COLLAR BORDADO EN MINIATURA
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11 views • March 23, 2022
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If you would like to buy embroidered necklace and/or other handmade item, order here:
https://www.ebay.com/mys/active
Music
Rhodesia by Twin Musicom is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Artist: http://www.twinmusicom.org/
Written instructions:
http://naturyu.blogspot.com/2017/11/diy-mini-embroidery-necklace.html
Imstrucciones escritas:
http://naturyu.blogspot.com/2017/11/collar-bordado-en-miniatura.html
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/naturyustore/?ref=bookmarks
If you would like to buy embroidered necklace and/or other handmade item, order here:
https://www.ebay.com/mys/active
Music
Rhodesia by Twin Musicom is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Artist: http://www.twinmusicom.org/
Written instructions:
http://naturyu.blogspot.com/2017/11/diy-mini-embroidery-necklace.html
Imstrucciones escritas:
http://naturyu.blogspot.com/2017/11/collar-bordado-en-miniatura.html
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