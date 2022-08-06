NYC Mayor Eric Adams Realizes Democrats Ruined the Justice System

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Buck Sexton has seen firsthand the damage that Democrats have done in his hometown of New York City. Eric Adams is now admitting that these Democrat policies are ruining our justice system, making cities all over our country much less safe.
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