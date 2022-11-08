Create New Account
Apple Warns of Hit to iPhone Shipments Due to COVID-19 Restrictions at Foxconn iPhone Factory
Published 20 days ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/511937

Summary：11/07/2022 Apple warns that it expects iPhone shipments could slumped by as much as 30% in November due to covid-19 restrictions disrupting manufacturing at Foxconn’s iPhone factory in Zheng Zhou, China.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
