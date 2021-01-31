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The Biden Show Exposé - View the 'Illusion'
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1291 views • January 31, 2021
http://bit.ly/39xzbOMBidenShow
Hollywood FX Can’t Save Bankrupt USA Inc. Hollywood image filters cannot stop the curtain coming down on this illusion.
It’s over folks, the criminal enterprise known as the Corporation of the United States of America is finished.
Actual on the ground reporters with White House Press passes, confirm that nobody is in the White House.
The corrupt members of Congress and the Senate dare not show their faces in Washington DC, knowing they could be arrested if they do so.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/jan/21/house-cancels-business-during-first-full-biden-wee/
Hollywood FX Can’t Save Bankrupt USA Inc. Hollywood image filters cannot stop the curtain coming down on this illusion.
It’s over folks, the criminal enterprise known as the Corporation of the United States of America is finished.
Actual on the ground reporters with White House Press passes, confirm that nobody is in the White House.
The corrupt members of Congress and the Senate dare not show their faces in Washington DC, knowing they could be arrested if they do so.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/jan/21/house-cancels-business-during-first-full-biden-wee/
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