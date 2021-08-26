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COVID IS JUST COM*UNISM - Wake Up!
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421 views • August 26, 2021
It is our compliance that's propagating this soon to be communism. Here are two voices about communism. Are you ready for this or will you go against it. Act now and Think for yourself.
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