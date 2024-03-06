Jumbo the dog is wandering the streets of Thailand with swollen legs and full of ticks and fleas

Pitiful Animal





March 5, 2024





Jumbo was walking on the street in Thailand with swollen feet, full of ticks.

He was like many other street dogs in Thailand in need of help and a second chance at life.

He was a bit confused and scared in the vet.

He was given painkillers and pills to try to get the fluid down his leg.

It could have been an accidental injury but he couldn't get an X-ray.

I took him to the bathroom and cleaned him up and sprinkled him with tick powder.

If his legs couldn't solve it, another solution would have to be offered. But I felt like his progress had already begun.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rdcASpcDzwg