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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0682 - Jamie Urton - Killings takes a plea deal
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22 views • March 15, 2022
James, who worked for the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, was driving his Chevrolet Malibu, when Killings’ 4-year-old son dashed into the street in front his vehicle. James attempted to swerve, but still struck Killings’ son. He stopped the vehicle and was going to check on the child when Killings, a felon on parole, attacked him through the window despite his pleas for mercy, knocking him unconscious. Baber then told Jamie’s co-worker “Get out of here, you’re black”, before firing 5 shots at Jamie and running off. The attack was captured on video.
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