New Zealand Democrats

You couldn't make this up.



This time, we are not talking a few hundred dollar koha from the Human Rights Commissioner – we're talking millions of dollars taken from a fund that was meant for victims of crime!



This morning the Hawke’s Bay Today (owned by the NZ Herald) revealed Mongrel Mob leaders received $2.75 million via a contract from the Ministry of Health. The money was to run a drug rehab programme – the very drugs the Mob peddles.



In other words, the gang gets people hooked on meth, then puts them up at a marae for rehab, and gets rich at both ends.



The Mongrel Mob gets $30,000 for every person it puts through the course, which involves staying at a marae, fishing trips, and (I wish this was a joke) working on the gardens of the Mongrel Mob’s chapter president!



Jacinda Ardern personally signed off on the funding



It gets worse. We can reveal that, because the programme was funded via the Proceeds of Crime Fund, it was signed off by none other than the Prime Minister, with the Ministers of Finance and Justice.



That’s incredible. Elected officials are given veto powers over this kind of spending precisely so they can shut down out-of-touch ideas from unelected bureaucrats. Instead of vetoing – Jacinda Ardern signed cheques to the Mob.