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Famine, Persecution, Tribulation, Nakedness
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66 views • April 15, 2022
Sorry the audio cut out a bit but hope you get most of it.
Fear none of those which we are/shall suffer. Jesus will lose none whom God has chosen.
John 10:27-29
King James Version Bible
27 My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me:
28 And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand.
29 My Father, which gave them me, is greater than all; and no man is able to pluck them out of my Father's hand.
Isaiah 54:17
King James Version
17 No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, and their righteousness is of me, saith the Lord
Fear none of those which we are/shall suffer. Jesus will lose none whom God has chosen.
John 10:27-29
King James Version Bible
27 My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me:
28 And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand.
29 My Father, which gave them me, is greater than all; and no man is able to pluck them out of my Father's hand.
Isaiah 54:17
King James Version
17 No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, and their righteousness is of me, saith the Lord
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