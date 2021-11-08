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Military Purge Sparks Draft Conversation: War With China Likely as US Military Depleted
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150 views • November 08, 2021
As the U.S. military's vaccination deadline fast approaches hundreds of thousands of soldiers are facing forced separation after refusing the clot shot. This is happening as China continues to saber rattle about invading Taiwan after Christmas. Stew Peters Show investigative journalist Edward Szall shares a shocking report based on several interviews with Pentagon insiders, who have been warned that the Biden administration is planning to implement a draft to replace key personnel and justify it by potentially starting World War 3 with Beijing.
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Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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