Prepping with ham radio for the restoration of the Bible for 1 faith from Theos Christianity Rev. 5.



Religions of men went into apostasy 2 Thess. 2:3, 10 away from the Bible and Christianity by patterning their bible from the Septuagint. The Septuagint was the authority behind the crucifixion of Christ. They both have many books, doctrine, and moral standards of men in them. When men add even one word to the Bible, it is no longer the Lord's moral standard at all, but men's and is the cause of human suffering, the murder of Christ, "Christian crusades."cancil cultures etc. Gal. 1:6-10; Rev. 18:22 ff. In the late 1600's Christian crusades with both Catholics and Protestants murdered hundreds of thousands of anti-baptists. Not long after our nation was settled to escape religious persecution of men's moral standards. Many knew the Bible and Christianity needed to be restored. The Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were stopgaps to our need for restoration. The only way a Republic can work is to have the the Lord's moral standard, the wisdom from above, that frees us from every wind of the doctrine of men, and saves us from ourselves Acts 2:40. Only Christ can restore the Bible. He wasn't ready, so He gave us a strong delusion, and hid His face, power, glory, majesty, and Bible until Revelation was unsealed in 2023 AD; Rev. 5:1ff; Rev. 22:7. Today we are in the last days or end times of men's moral standards as the wisdom from above is being Restored. We are in the last days or end times of men's moral standard The second coming of the Lord is about the restoration of the Bible and New Testament Christianity Ezra; Nehemiah; Rev. 5:1ff; Rev. 22:7ff. We are in the last days or the end times of the Roman apostasy 2 Thess. 2:3; Rev. 18:4. The end times are foreshadowed by the ending of the Babylonian apostasy Ezra, Nehemiah. The Lord's will, hidden till now Eph. 1:9, is to restore Christianity before the second coming of Lord Dan. 2:44; 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21, etc. Satan is the man of sin, the antichrist, the second horseman of the apocalypse Rev. 6:4, and the one who brought death and suffering to the world Rom. 5:12. While pretending to be Jehovah 2 Thess. 2:3,4 Satan wields the mega sword of every wind of the doctrine of men Rev. 6:4; denominationalism, socialism, atheism, fascism. Satan rules over this world with the antichrist bibles, religions, and preaching of men by lying to us, claiming Christ does not have all authority nor is the only mediator between Theos and man 1 Tim. 2:5! Satan convinced us that we could preach, give religions, and bibles, reform, and or restore Christianity as Christ can. The Greek words for denominations or sects are "heresies" or Gnosticism, both of which are antichrist. There is only one true faith from Elohim Eph. 4. The religions of men hated and murdered Christ because He claimed all authority. The Bible was delivered to Christians, once and for all time, in 70 AD Judas 3. It was the first coming of the Lord. The Catholic church, because they didn't love one faith, from Elohim Christianity, and the Bible, reintroduced the bibles of men 2 Thess. 2:10. In doing so, they gave up Christianity and Salvation from the ways of men, and freedom from every wind of the doctrine of men. All religions of men are Gnosticism, heresies, antichrist, and the cause of human suffering. There have been no Christians on this earth for the past 1680 years because the Lord has hidden His face, power, glory, majesty, agape love, and Bible so that Satan could rule over the world with the preaching, bibles, and religions of men and so that there could be a second age of Christianity. The Lord warned us that we would have to endure the suffering from the ways of men until the first coming of the Lord in 70AD, and now the second coming of the Lord, the restoration of the Bible given to Christians, once and for all time Judas 3, will be restored in 2065 AD cf. Rev. 5:1ff; James 5:7-11 resulting in the second coming of Christ. Acts 10-11 https://thewatchman.substack.com/p/acts-10-11-like-saul-and-cornelious#details http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan https://thewatchman.substack.com/ [email protected] 806-416-0747

