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The Death of the Testator ~ #1
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0 view • April 25, 2021
False Witness & False brother Rg Stair sure left a Legacy of Lies and Perversion of God's word behind after his death. No doubt there is a continuation of them by the people who not only live there but those who also give place to these Seducing Spirits & Doctrines of Devils. That is suppose to be , for The Gathering of the Tares is not complete yet. If it is God's will, may He set you Free from these False and Corrupt Doctrines. Otherwise You have Certainly been given a STRONG DELUSION and will Never be Delivered .
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://rgstair.com/
this is the link to the message from Brother Jacob ~ https://youtu.be/DgjlX0dS-UQ
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://rgstair.com/
this is the link to the message from Brother Jacob ~ https://youtu.be/DgjlX0dS-UQ
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