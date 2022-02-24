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Tragic: Pfizer Vaxx Permanently Disables 6-Year Old, Leaving im on 24/7 Ventilator
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370 views • February 24, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Carrie Peterson-Edberg’s 6-year-old son Milo has received a tracheotomy and continuous ventilation due to the Pfizer shot. Carrie joined the Stew to share an update on Milo, the doctor’s refusal to acknowledge the dangers of the jab, and her concerns for children facing vaccination mandates.
Carrie's Givesendgo:https://givesendgo.com/Miloedberg?utm_source=sharelink&;utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=Miloedberg
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvoi17-tragic-pfizer-vaxx-permanently-disables-6-year-old-leaving-him-on-247-venti.html
Carrie Peterson-Edberg’s 6-year-old son Milo has received a tracheotomy and continuous ventilation due to the Pfizer shot. Carrie joined the Stew to share an update on Milo, the doctor’s refusal to acknowledge the dangers of the jab, and her concerns for children facing vaccination mandates.
Carrie's Givesendgo:https://givesendgo.com/Miloedberg?utm_source=sharelink&;utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=Miloedberg
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvoi17-tragic-pfizer-vaxx-permanently-disables-6-year-old-leaving-him-on-247-venti.html
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