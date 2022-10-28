Illusion vs. Reality of the Income Tax

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www.TheRedPillExpo.com Sherry Peel Jackson, the IRS agent who was imprisoned when she claimed there was no legal basis for the income tax, describes the content of her presentation at the upcoming Red Pill Expo in Salt Lake City, November 12-13, 2022. (Use Code "GAB15" for 15% Off Live or Live-Stream)