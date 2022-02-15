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US Sub Chased Away by Russia
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273 views • February 15, 2022
On February 12th, at 1040 hours Moscow time, the Pacific Fleet of the Russian naval forces intercepted a Virginia-class submarine of the US Navy in the territorial waters of the Russian Federation near the island of Urup in the Kuril Ridge, (northwest Pacific Ocean) in the area where planned Russian exercises were taking place.
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