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Go Time Gear: The Shirt On Your Back
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81 views • November 19, 2020
Here's the update:
I wanted to get this done before the election but funds weren't available and of course everyone else had the same idea, and retailers were out of stock. So... Without further delay I went and got the basics minus the leather and winter gloves which was already purchased and put in the cache. Also I forgot to mention the neck gaiter in the video which is also in the large bag.
Check out my other channels on:
Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/ronstryker
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iHKutilKjf2C/
Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkYsWmfqWr57VM96BtF7HFw/
Say hello to John at the PreparedMind, Caz at the 4thdimention, Von at Back County Preps, OOMAN, Detroit Preppin, and many others at...
The R Syndicate
https://thersyndicate.com/
I wanted to get this done before the election but funds weren't available and of course everyone else had the same idea, and retailers were out of stock. So... Without further delay I went and got the basics minus the leather and winter gloves which was already purchased and put in the cache. Also I forgot to mention the neck gaiter in the video which is also in the large bag.
Check out my other channels on:
Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/ronstryker
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iHKutilKjf2C/
Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkYsWmfqWr57VM96BtF7HFw/
Say hello to John at the PreparedMind, Caz at the 4thdimention, Von at Back County Preps, OOMAN, Detroit Preppin, and many others at...
The R Syndicate
https://thersyndicate.com/
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