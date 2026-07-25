BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Governor Newsom is Not Referenced in the 14th Amendment
Free Now Foundation
Free Now Foundation
15 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
117 views • 3 days ago

The 14th amendment has been interpreted and affirmed in solid case law to protect parental rights, specifically the right to direct the upbringing of children, including medical and religious decisions. It does not say that a state, a health department, a school or a governor has that right. It certainly makes no reference to Governor Newsom. The legal landscape is softening in California and nationally for a win in Free Now Foundation's case to end school vaccine mandates. 

Alix Mayer of Free Now Foundation illustrates the case of a mother who is challenging her son's school vaccine mandate in this Mayer Medical Liberty Moment video recorded at the Liberty Forum of Silicon Valley.

Keywords
healthfreedommedicalexemptions
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
ICJ climate ruling could force nations into WHO pandemic accords, expert warns

ICJ climate ruling could force nations into WHO pandemic accords, expert warns

Cassie B.
Iran Rapidly Rebuilds Military Sites Hit by U.S.-Israeli Strikes, Report Says

Iran Rapidly Rebuilds Military Sites Hit by U.S.-Israeli Strikes, Report Says

Garrison Vance
India and China Signal Normalization of Ties, Indian Foreign Minister Says

India and China Signal Normalization of Ties, Indian Foreign Minister Says

Douglas Harrington
Iran Accuses Ukraine of Striking Its Cargo Ship in Caspian Sea at Israel&#8217;s Request

Iran Accuses Ukraine of Striking Its Cargo Ship in Caspian Sea at Israel’s Request

Garrison Vance
The Global War for Routes and Resources: Why the American Empire is Losing

The Global War for Routes and Resources: Why the American Empire is Losing

Mike Adams
Former Swiss politician who championed child protection now faces life sentence for rape

Former Swiss politician who championed child protection now faces life sentence for rape

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy