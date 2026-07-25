Governor Newsom is Not Referenced in the 14th Amendment

The 14th amendment has been interpreted and affirmed in solid case law to protect parental rights, specifically the right to direct the upbringing of children, including medical and religious decisions. It does not say that a state, a health department, a school or a governor has that right. It certainly makes no reference to Governor Newsom. The legal landscape is softening in California and nationally for a win in Free Now Foundation's case to end school vaccine mandates.

Alix Mayer of Free Now Foundation illustrates the case of a mother who is challenging her son's school vaccine mandate in this Mayer Medical Liberty Moment video recorded at the Liberty Forum of Silicon Valley.