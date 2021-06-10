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My 1st School Board Meeting: Masks Optional Level 3 Grievance
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50 views • June 10, 2021
May 17, 2021 I am FINALLY publicly heard. The board dismisses my grievance on a technicality, "timeliness". Did you know you have 15 days to file a grievance to your school board if you see an injustice? Don't let them tell you "let's talk about it first before you file". That was my mistake for being gullible and "talking" about it for months before I filed. Moments before hearing me (since I was last on the agenda btw), the board voted to let masks be optional on June 14th, well after the last day of school. May 18, 2021, Greg Abbott gives order that schools must make masks optional by June 5th and they oblige. It's scary that our healthcare is in the hands of politicians. #stopmedicaltyranny
Audio found here (but why are they no longer showing videos of their board meetings and only audio - is that normal?)
https://www3.gccisd.net/TMS/Webarchive/Meeting%2005-17-21/
Audio found here (but why are they no longer showing videos of their board meetings and only audio - is that normal?)
https://www3.gccisd.net/TMS/Webarchive/Meeting%2005-17-21/
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