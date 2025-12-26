BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Achieve Your Financial Goals & Dreams by Having MORE Energy & Better Sleep by Countering "Roundup"'s Effects
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 2 days ago

Video going over a sample menu to Counter the effects of the active ingredient in "Roundup" weed-killer/herbicide as well as to potentially remove some of it from the body by "The Glyphosate Guy," Danny Tseng of both: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup & tinyurl.com/GMOguyChannel

To easily be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic, visit

any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watching the videos at the below:


https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & scheduling a time freedom coaching session w/ me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that will get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching & then leaving me a VM at my landline # at 786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975




Learn how to BOOST your immune system & safely relieve pain w/ far-infrared light by visiting the below: Linktr.ee/HeatForCancer


Bio-mats.com/danny OR Biomats.com/danny-tseng


Linktr.ee/Biomat




$$$ To learn more about Richway's Biomat &/or global, part-time, home-based business opportunity for PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP, visit any of the below:


tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat


tinyurl.com/WhyRichway


tinyurl.com/WhyJoinRichway


& fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/BiomatConsultation




Contact me to have a copy of "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees" shipped to you for USD$1,000 (for my time), w/ questions about Richway's products, &/or their part-time, global business opportunity for possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP for just a one-time USD$80 registration fee after filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/JoinRichway:


786.441.2727


[email protected] & cc:


[email protected]




Or Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:


[email protected]


303.915.7707




If you’d love to get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Professionals, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, or Richway’s other products at a time, contact Richway’s co-founder & co-owner, Calvin Kim in Honolulu, Hawaii:


cell: 1+808.382.8816


[email protected]


and be sure to tell him that ISA Danny Tseng of Bio-mats.com/danny & Biomats.com/danny-tseng referred you




Change the trajectory of your life & be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help others say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$ w/ OneHouseOffTheGrid.com (1HOG) -- a future BILLION $ company & nationwide deep energy retrofit platform – visit any of the below:


tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush


tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry


tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp




To schedule a complimentary net zero energy or off-grid consultation, fill-out: tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation




$$$ To apply to become a 1HOG Consultant for a special PRE-launch registration fee of only USD$99 w/ currently NO ongoing fees, fill-out:


tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid




Watch videos at: Brighteon.com/channels/OneHouseOffTheGrid




DI$RUPT the cleaning industry while helping The HypoChlorous Co. achieve its Mission of ridding the world of toxic cleaning chemicals w/ safe (no masks or gloves required), NON-toxic, natural (made w/ just water, salt, vinegar, & electricity), & hygienic disinfectants & sanitizers that are certified USDA Organic &/or EPA-registered by: TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing. View COVID-19 test results, their pool flier, & more at: Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer .


To save $ on pool chlorine (& your health), leave a VM w/ your full name, email address, phone #, shipping address, & the approx. # of gallons of your pool &/or spa/jacuzzi & if you have an in-ground or above ground pool at: 786.441.2727, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975, or cell: 305.297.9360 for a FREE quote for your HypoChlorous Co. in-line hypochlorous acid pool generator & the correct # of pounds of their powder or liquid additive.




To balance your Vitamin D w/ the world's richest source of Vit. K2, copy & paste the following into your browser:


drtomcowan.com/collections/supplements/products/australian-emu-oil?ref=HowToDieOfNothing


OR


https://tinyurl.com/HighestSourceOfK2

Keywords
off gridresidual incomepassive incomeentrepreneurshiprobert kiyosakidr jack kruserich dad poor dadbest mlm companybest network marketing companybest home based businesscash flow quadrantbest franchise
Chapters

Video going over a sample menu to Counter the effects of the active ingredient in "Roundup" weed-killer/herbicide as well as to potentially remove some of it from the body by "The Glyphosate Guy," Danny Tseng of both: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup & tinyurl.com/GMOguyChannel

To easily be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic, visit

any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watching the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & scheduling a time freedom coaching session w/ me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that will get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching & then leaving me a VM at my landline # at 786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975

Learn how to BOOST your immune system & safely relieve pain w/ far-infrared light by visiting the below: Linktr.ee/HeatForCancer

Bio-mats.com/danny OR Biomats.com/danny-tseng

Linktr.ee/Biomat

$$$ To learn more about Richway's Biomat &/or global, part-time, home-based business opportunity for PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat

tinyurl.com/WhyRichway

tinyurl.com/WhyJoinRichway

& fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/BiomatConsultation

Contact me to have a copy of "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees" shipped to you for USD$1,000 (for my time), w/ questions about Richway's products, &/or their part-time, global business opportunity for possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP for just a one-time USD$80 registration fee after filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/JoinRichway:

786.441.2727

[email protected] & cc:

[email protected]

Or Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:

[email protected]

303.915.7707

If you’d love to get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Professionals, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, or Richway’s other products at a time, contact Richway’s co-founder & co-owner, Calvin Kim in Honolulu, Hawaii:

cell: 1+808.382.8816

[email protected]

and be sure to tell him that ISA Danny Tseng of Bio-mats.com/danny & Biomats.com/danny-tseng referred you

Change the trajectory of your life & be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help others say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$ w/ OneHouseOffTheGrid.com (1HOG) -- a future BILLION $ company & nationwide deep energy retrofit platform – visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry

tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp

To schedule a complimentary net zero energy or off-grid consultation, fill-out: tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation

$$$ To apply to become a 1HOG Consultant for a special PRE-launch registration fee of only USD$99 w/ currently NO ongoing fees, fill-out:

tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid

Watch videos at: Brighteon.com/channels/OneHouseOffTheGrid

DI$RUPT the cleaning industry while helping The HypoChlorous Co. achieve its Mission of ridding the world of toxic cleaning chemicals w/ safe (no masks or gloves required), NON-toxic, natural (made w/ just water, salt, vinegar, & electricity), & hygienic disinfectants & sanitizers that are certified USDA Organic &/or EPA-registered by: TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing. View COVID-19 test results, their pool flier, & more at: Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer .

To save $ on pool chlorine (& your health), leave a VM w/ your full name, email address, phone #, shipping address, & the approx. # of gallons of your pool &/or spa/jacuzzi & if you have an in-ground or above ground pool at: 786.441.2727, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975, or cell: 305.297.9360 for a FREE quote for your HypoChlorous Co. in-line hypochlorous acid pool generator & the correct # of pounds of their powder or liquid additive.

To balance your Vitamin D w/ the world's richest source of Vit. K2, copy & paste the following into your browser:

drtomcowan.com/collections/supplements/products/australian-emu-oil?ref=HowToDieOfNothing

OR

https://tinyurl.com/HighestSourceOfK2

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Kevin Hughes
The Illusion of Peace: Exposing the war hawks pushing America into conflict

The Illusion of Peace: Exposing the war hawks pushing America into conflict

Kevin Hughes
Nvidia strengthens AI dominance with strategic Groq talent acquisition and licensing deal

Nvidia strengthens AI dominance with strategic Groq talent acquisition and licensing deal

Kevin Hughes
The hunt for government waste continues as DOGE cancels contracts worth hundreds of millions in just 5 days

The hunt for government waste continues as DOGE cancels contracts worth hundreds of millions in just 5 days

Willow Tohi
Africa&#8217;s gold, China&#8217;s system: The quiet plot that&#8217;s unraveling American financial dominance

Africa’s gold, China’s system: The quiet plot that’s unraveling American financial dominance

Willow Tohi
Silver demand surges with Samsung’s battery breakthrough while gold hits record highs amid IRA scam warnings

Silver demand surges with Samsung’s battery breakthrough while gold hits record highs amid IRA scam warnings

Finn Heartley
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy