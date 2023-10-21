Create New Account
Jewish Protestors Hold Mass Pro-Palestine Protest In US Capitol
Published 17 hours ago

MIRRORED from Middle East Eye

18 Oct 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HgMHGtOzj04&ab_channel=MiddleEastEye 

Hundreds of Jewish and pro-Palestine protesters have gathered in the US’s Cannon building in Capitol Hill on Wednesday, chanting “ceasefire now”.

Many have also called on the US Congress to use its power to stop arming Israel and put an end to the killing of Palestinians  in Gaza


