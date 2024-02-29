Create New Account
Palestinian government resigns, creating new challenges
RT


Feb 29, 2024


Palestine's Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki says the West Bank and Gaza should be treated as one, adding that a new government should take full responsibility for all Palestinian people. RT's Middle East Bureau Chief Maria Finoshina reports.


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4gcv29-palestinian-government-resigns-creating-new-challenges.html

Keywords
israelpalestinegovernmentgazaresignsrtwest bankforeign ministermaria finoshinariyad al-maliki

