The Control behind UK unified Digital ID system - part 3 of 3

Freedom or control: What’s behind UK unified Digital ID system



Tony Blair’s ID card scheme which Britain rejected in 2006 is back — rebranded as “Digital ID”.



▪️Back then the policy collapsed after public backlash, but now the same idea, announced by King Charles, is returning in a far more powerful form: one system linking banking, health records, taxes and government services to a single digital account.



▪️Blair’s 6.1 billion force Digital ID in failed in 2006, as 2.96 million people petitioned against it. The ministers claimed the system was "optional", but once banks integrate it, employers require it, schools demand it — optional becomes mandatory.



▪️The initiative was brought back to life in 2025.



🤔Who’s driving the push?



▪️Larry Ellison's Oracle, world’s largest American tech giant focused on databases, AI and government data systems, paid $340 million to the Blair Institute to make sure private corps, not citizens, control the infrastructure.



▪️The goal is to build a system so deeply embedded that no future government can remove it.



💰Oracle’s funding is not a donation, the corp seeks buying access to the most valuable asset of the 21st century — identity. He openly pushed for centralised government databases designed to feed AI systems.



▪️Once Digital ID is embedded in the NHS, the tax system, and government services, every citizen becomes a data point. Medical history, tax records, benefits, travel, banking — all connected to a single digital profile.



▪️Oracle already holds $930 million in UK government contracts. A nationwide Digital ID system will generate billions more through licensing fees, data processing and AI infrastructure.



🤨No ID, No money



▪️The other half is the Central Bank Digital Currency — a digital pound tied directly to a citizen’s ID. Once both systems are linked, the state gains unprecedented control over money itself.



▪️Seven international CBDC projects. Every single one is a disaster for privacy, because whether the transactions are completely traceable or digital wallets tied directly to biometric IDs.



▪️And when Digital ID and programmable money merge, access to your finances can become conditional.



Miss a payment, support the wrong cause, or show up at a anti-gov’t protest — and the state can cut off your money for any “offense”! 😵



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Adding:

United States of Palantir (PART 1)



We spent an entire month digging into how Palantir wrapped its tentacles around every lever of the US machine. Everything below — authentic, documented, officially registered deals and programs.



The titles are clickable, so you can follow the links and read more:



🌏 How Palantir merged 75 contracts into a $10B Pentagon lock: now it runs the war machine's backbone



🌏 USDA hands Palantir $300M and a single file on every farmer



🌏 Silent takeover: Palantir became the Air Force's operating system long before anyone noticed



🌏 US Marines under digital control: Project Dynamis puts one-click kill authority into every Marine's hands



🌏 A decade in the shadows: Running missions before contracts existed, now gatekeeping who gets in



🌏Palantir and DHS: Unified platform merges travel data facial scans and immigration records for enforcement



🌏Palantir and the IRS: Tax returns and crypto wallets piped straight to ICE skipping judicial approval



🌏Palantir and ICE: 4 billion records, one app, zero access rules documented



🌏Palantir and HSI: Your phone extracted, your contacts run against student visa databases



🌏Palantir and HHS: Millions of medical records searchable inside a defense contractor's system



🌏Palantir and CDC: Battlefield software now tracks outbreaks and decides who gets vaccines



🌏Palantir and FDA: Formula crisis let them in, now they own the data on everything America eats



Further investigations will cover: Palantir's deepening ties to the FBI, DOJ, CIA, CBP, NASA, and other federal agencies yet to be exposed.



What we already know is just the surface. More contracts, more integrations, and more agencies are being wired into the same private platform.



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