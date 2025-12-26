Yar Kucherov, DNR

The enemy dug in positions, trying to prevent further advancement of the Russian Armed Forces.

The Smutlanki detachment dropped FABs of the Russian Aerospace Forces on the enemy's heads, neatly plowing up a couple of landing strips.

▪️During the night, air defense forces repelled an enemy attack in the north of the Rostov region, as well as in the Volgograd region. Between 15:00 and 20:00 Moscow time, 48 Ukrainian drone-type aircraft were destroyed.

▪️A massive attack by "Gerani" drones at night on Odessa, Izmail, and Vilkovo lasted for at least an hour. Nikolaev was partially depowered after a drone strike on an energy facility: reports of a dozen "Kalibrs" over the region were received. In the Volyn region, the "Herni-2" drones attacked a critical infrastructure facility.

▪️On the Sumy direction, assault units of the "North" Army Group are engaged in intense battles with the support of aviation, artillery, and TOSes. Progress was made in Andreevka and several other frontline positions in the Sumy and Krasnopol regions. The battle is being waged for every hundred meters. In the Tetkin and Glushkov sectors, there are mutual strikes. Our forces hit the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Pavlovka.

▪️In the Kursk region, a drone attacked a local resident who was riding a bicycle between the villages of Samarka and Markovo.

▪️Opposite Krasnaya Yaruga (Belgorod section of the border), the enemy admitted the loss of Grabovskoe and Veseloe.

▪️In the Belgorod region, in Shebekino, a drone attacked a GAZelle. In the city of Grayvoron, as a result of an enemy drone attack on a car, two civilians, including a child, were injured. Many villages are under attack: the enemy is targeting homes, power lines, and infrastructure.

▪️On the Kharkov direction, the "North" Army Group is overcoming the enemy's fierce resistance. The advance continues, with aviation and TOS being actively used. The enemy is not sparing personnel in the defense. Our group reports tactical successes in the Staritsa area, in the forest near Liman, in Volchanskie Khutory, and in the Melovoe-Khatnye area.

▪️ In Kupyansk, the situation remains difficult. The Russian Armed Forces control the northeastern part of the city, while enemy groups operate in the rest of the built-up area. Supplies to our forces are carried out by drones across the river. South of Kupyansk-Uzlovoe, enemy armored vehicles are being destroyed, a quick capture of the settlement is not expected.

▪️ In liberated Seversk, the MoD reported the capture of the DPR settlement Svyato-Pokrovskoe.

▪️In Mirnograd (Dimitrov), the Russian Armed Forces are occupying the built-up area, and our forces are operating in small groups, infiltrating the city. 20 km north, in Kucherov Yar, the Russian Aerospace Forces are bombing the enemy with FAABs.

▪️ The "East" Army Group continues the liberation of Gulyaypole and is expanding the bridgehead on the western bank of the Gai Chur River. The enemy is counterattacking fiercely but unsuccessfully.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, a significant event was the drop of the 7th Guards Airborne Assault Division (GVD) in Stepnogorsk: the paratroopers bypassed the settlement from the west and east, thereby reaching the northern outskirts and closing the pocket. In Stepnogorsk itself, enemy groups are still present, amounting to about a company of troops. The battle for the settlement has been going on for several months, and progress is being made at a very high cost. Our troops have also advanced in Primorsky

▪️ In the Kherson region, the AFU again attacked a transformer substation "Vinogradovo". More than 60,000 people were left without electricity. Our forces are responding with artillery strikes on the enemy's concentration in Kherson.

