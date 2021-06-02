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What new Covid edicts have been issued by your Regional Warlord? New Resource Guide shows us.
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71 views • June 02, 2021
The church that has been at the forefront of banning experimental RNA injections shares with us the links and resources they use as they stay up to date on the latest executive orders on a city, state, federal and territorial level.
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12zC5KqHegwZSr58SnU0OXtSbfouPeAPJ (city)
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1VfBl9ak8OH7Ne1RSlJ-q4xCqM3ksSbzs (state)
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/15915yxSBgfp3i5IKGZRZu4IXABE0GIKS (federal)
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ITtzSWDdnBKJUPGvOQFhZw-sKnZkYmtk (territories)
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/14VwEwcZ_3Dhxpm3XAj48WIlL2aDs_2OE (start)
FirstBibleNetwork.com
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12zC5KqHegwZSr58SnU0OXtSbfouPeAPJ (city)
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1VfBl9ak8OH7Ne1RSlJ-q4xCqM3ksSbzs (state)
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/15915yxSBgfp3i5IKGZRZu4IXABE0GIKS (federal)
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ITtzSWDdnBKJUPGvOQFhZw-sKnZkYmtk (territories)
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/14VwEwcZ_3Dhxpm3XAj48WIlL2aDs_2OE (start)
FirstBibleNetwork.com
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