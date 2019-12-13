© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Modifying Skyrim mods and Making a new Skyrim mod part 2
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • December 13, 2019
I make new race based on a pre-existing one. I make a summonable werewolf, the Magic Hat effect for the spell to summon the werewolf, and the spell to summon the werewolf. I show how to add spells and perks to new characters. A female character as a base for new characters to go along the new race.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.