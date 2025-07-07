How Can I Be So BOOMER? Twitter/X Space

Friday Night Live 4 July 2025





In this episode, I tackle the challenges young men in the West face today, driven by societal fears and the pressures of modern dating. I discuss the economic disenfranchisement many experience, along with changing expectations around relationships fueled by women's rising autonomy. Through engaging conversations with callers, I emphasize the importance of addressing these issues through compassion and open dialogue, encouraging young men to view women as partners rather than adversaries. My goal is to inspire empathy and foster understanding in navigating the complexities of modern relationships.





