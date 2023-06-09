Kicked Out for Asking a 'Simple Question' - to FBI Director 'James Comey' on book tour - about "His Criminal Doings"

Woman kicked out of Austin Public Library after asking former FBI Director James Comey if 'being a criminal made it easier' for him to write a book on crime

"Will you be writing any new novels about your own criminal doings?"

Racheal Rae from the Liberty Broadcast was kicked out of an event on Wednesday in Austin, Texas, after she addressed former FBI Director James Comey during a Q&A, saying: "The fact that you are a criminal, did that make it easier for you to write a criminal novel?"

"Also, will you be writing any new novels about your own criminal doings?" she asked. The host of the discussion responded to the question, "Thank you, appreciate it," with a hand gesture to signal she was going to ignore the question.



"Is that a no?" Rae asked in response. "I'm sorry, could you answer for me?" The host continued to ignore the question and attempted to move on.

"This is a real question," she continued. "A lot of people want to know if it was easier for you since you have so much knowledge of being a criminal."

Security stepped in and told Rae, "I'm going to have to ask you to leave." She continued, "You can come back tomorrow, but I'm going to have to ask you to leave today for disrupting."

On the way out, Rae and her cameraman heckled Comey, saying, "You're a criminal Comey," and "You should be in jail. You should be the one indicted, not Trump. Your time is coming."

The Former FBI director is on a book tour to promote his novel Central Park West, which is listed on Amazon as a "fast-paced legal thriller with an intriguing plot enriched by real-life details and experiences."

This text is from 'The Post Millennial'

https://thepostmillennial.com/

