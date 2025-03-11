BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kursk region:❗️"Don't cry, Russia is here!" Residents of the liberated areas of the Kursk region greet the Russian troops
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
92 views • 1 month ago

❗️"Don't cry, Russia is here!"

Residents of the liberated areas of the Kursk region greet the Russian troops. 

Adding: 

And now we know why Ukraine carried out the drone strike on Russia's civilians this morning...

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine claimed that the "massive drone attacks on Moscow’s outskirts are a 'signal' to Putin about the need to cease airstrikes."

This statement was made by Kovalensko, the head of the "Center for Countering Disinformation."

The attacks were intended to push their conditions for a ceasefire "in the air and sea" during today’s talks with the U.S.

However, their reasoning seems more like a reckless gamble than a serious attempt to negotiate terms.

As the saying goes... FAFO

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
