Putin just EXPOSED the NATO nuclear plan and they are P*SSED | Redacted w Natali and Clayton Morris

Russia is warning of a dirty bomb being faked inside Ukraine and is asking the international community to investigate. And are they? No. Crickets on that front. Instead the West is sending troops closer and closer into active combat.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AKqnJUHsRWo

