© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TLAV Congress Pushes Jab Stops Transmission Lie- Ethylene Oxide & Regulating Digital Carbon Wallets
The Last American Vagabondhttps://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/TDWU-8-3-22:7?src=embed
https://www.rokfin.com/stream/21206/Congress-Pushes-Jab-Stops-Transmission-Lie-Ethylene-Oxide--Regulating-Digital-Carbon-Wallets
https://rumble.com/v1eo2g4-congress-pushes-jab-stops-transmission-lie-ethylene-oxide-and-regulating-di.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OAqaMhUyi4hB/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/congress-pushes-jab-stops-transmission-lie-ethylene-oxide-regulating-digital-carbon-wallets/
Congress Pushes “Jab Stops Transmission” Lie, Ethylene Oxide & Regulating Digital ‘Carbon Wallets’