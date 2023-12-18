As Year Ends…So Should Central Banking. Get ready for Final GDP On Thursday [EP17]

MARKET ULTRA
PETE SANTILLI & CRAIG WENCLEWICZ
FRIDAY DEC 15, 2023
EPISODE #17
SPECIAL GUEST:
• Craig Wenclewicz, Financial Foo Fighter
TIME MARKERS:
00:13:14:00 - BRAZIL RATE DECISION
00:15:52:27 - U.S. DOLLAR DAILY
00:16:16:21 - U.S. DOLLAR FUTURES
00:17:51:13 - 10-YEAR NOTE DAILY
00:24:04:00 - GOLD FUTURES
00:25:20:16 - COPPER FUTURES
00:26:37:03 - SILVER WEEKLY
00:29:16:27 - SILVER RESIDUAL
00:33:00:23 - NATURAL GAS & CRUDE OIL
00:35:16:11 - CRUDE OIL
00:36:21:09 - NASDAQ FUTURE
