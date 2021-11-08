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057 Science, Falsely So Called - What's Up, Prof? -- Walter Veith -- WUP 57
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62 views • November 08, 2021
In this episode we look at a few predictions made by science “prophets” over the years and how they played out. We also ask the question: Is there a true science and a science falsely so called? Can we still take God at His word that He is in control?
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All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
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LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
What's Up Prof? 38
https://youtu.be/9HvyxqaXSV4
Wrong Again: 50 Years of Failed Eco-pocalyptic Predictions
https://cei.org/blog/wrong-again-50-y...
'If This Task Was Urgent Before, It’s Crucial Now.' U.N. Says World Has 10 Months to Get Serious on Climate Goals
https://time.com/5942546/un-emissions...
https://greenfaith.org/take-action/gr...
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pop...
https://www.deseret.com/opinion/2021/...
https://www.theborneopost.com/2020/01...
https://www.serbianmonitor.com/en/tra...
https://www.sunstar.com.ph/article/18...
https://www.dailysabah.com/business/e...
https://www.salon.com/2021/03/10/the-...
https://www.newsweek.com/qanon-march-...
Afrirang News YouTube Channel - Greta Thunberg to Congress: 'Don't listen to me. Listen to the scientists'
https://youtu.be/-C6UMAoy4OY
#ClimateChange, #Science, #EcoScience, #GlobalWarming, #TheGreatReset
Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/account/content?ty...
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XcZL...
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ad...
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
What's Up Prof? 38
https://youtu.be/9HvyxqaXSV4
Wrong Again: 50 Years of Failed Eco-pocalyptic Predictions
https://cei.org/blog/wrong-again-50-y...
'If This Task Was Urgent Before, It’s Crucial Now.' U.N. Says World Has 10 Months to Get Serious on Climate Goals
https://time.com/5942546/un-emissions...
https://greenfaith.org/take-action/gr...
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pop...
https://www.deseret.com/opinion/2021/...
https://www.theborneopost.com/2020/01...
https://www.serbianmonitor.com/en/tra...
https://www.sunstar.com.ph/article/18...
https://www.dailysabah.com/business/e...
https://www.salon.com/2021/03/10/the-...
https://www.newsweek.com/qanon-march-...
Afrirang News YouTube Channel - Greta Thunberg to Congress: 'Don't listen to me. Listen to the scientists'
https://youtu.be/-C6UMAoy4OY
#ClimateChange, #Science, #EcoScience, #GlobalWarming, #TheGreatReset
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