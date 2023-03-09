The EPA's East Palestine Poisoning TNP Clips EP75

In this clip Number Six and TNP Contributors Chris Graves and Lisa Belanger discuss a possible botched call by the EPA that may have tremendous consequences both physically and mentally. Check out our Livestreams on Rumble and Odysee every Friday at 10AM-1PM EST.Chris' Linktree: https://linktr.ee/cgravesmassguy

Lisa's Linktree: https://linktr.ee/c_l_zone

Links to all TNP content, socials, and where you can donate to us can all be found here: https://linktr.ee/thenewprisonernumbersix