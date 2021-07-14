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Dr. Zelenko who Pioneered HCQ/Zinc Treatment for COVID-19 Speaks to LifeSite
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345 views • July 14, 2021
(July 9, 2021) Amazing information! Claire Chretien of Lifesite.com speaks with Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, the New York doctor who pioneered the use of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and zinc as a successful treatment for COVID-19. Dr. Zelenko also discusses the deadly coronavirus “vaccines” and the genocidal “group of sociopaths” that want to administer the injections to the entire world. He claims these lunatics literally “think they are God.”
One correction in the video, Dr. Zelenko mentions that Michael Yeadon has stated that most people vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccines will die within 2 years after vaccination. It was instead Prof. Dolores Cahill who made that statement, about which Dr. Yeadon has been recorded stating he "would not go that far".
https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/
https://www.lifesitenews.com
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/exclusive-doctor-who-pioneered-hydroxychloroquine-zinc-treatment-for-covid-19-speaks-to-lifesite
One correction in the video, Dr. Zelenko mentions that Michael Yeadon has stated that most people vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccines will die within 2 years after vaccination. It was instead Prof. Dolores Cahill who made that statement, about which Dr. Yeadon has been recorded stating he "would not go that far".
https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/
https://www.lifesitenews.com
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/exclusive-doctor-who-pioneered-hydroxychloroquine-zinc-treatment-for-covid-19-speaks-to-lifesite
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