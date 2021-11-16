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Watch as MSNBC and Rep. Madeleine Dean tell their viewers that President Trump encouraged his supporters to hang Mike Pence.
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20 views • November 16, 2021
Representative Dean says, “He was desperate. We know in the reporting that in the final days leading up to January 6th, that he was absolutely desperate. He wanted Mike Pence to do whatever he could to overthrow the certification of the election...
This President - that former President - never had any regard for the oath, for the rule of law, for our Constitution. He wanted to claim power and he would bully anybody who was in his way - including his own Vice President, who they threatened to hang.”
The desperation is escalating rapidly. If this isn’t signs of panic, I don’t know what is.
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
This President - that former President - never had any regard for the oath, for the rule of law, for our Constitution. He wanted to claim power and he would bully anybody who was in his way - including his own Vice President, who they threatened to hang.”
The desperation is escalating rapidly. If this isn’t signs of panic, I don’t know what is.
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
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