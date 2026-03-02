Nemesis - The Wizardry Adventure (1996, PC)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wizardy - Nemesis is an adventure/RPG hybrid developed by Sir-Tech and published by British company Virgin Interactive (in Europe) and Sir-Tech (in North America). The game also came out for the Saturn.
A new force has emerged in the world. Known as the Nithos Shadow, it is targeting, for yet inexplicable reasons, a young man from the city of Galican. The High Council sees a connection there, and asks the hero to investigate the matter.