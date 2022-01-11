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STRANGE THINGS ARE HAPPENING! PURPLE STREET LIGHTS & GLOWING PEOPLE???
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56 views • January 11, 2022
People are magnetized, glowing in the dark, have coins, keys, utensils and even tools the size of hammers that stick to them but I am the supposed screwball. Not hardly. Source: A Call For An Uprising on YT. More videos you might want to check out:
NASA Busted - A "Gravity Pocket" Oh please spare us. Fail... Again.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bFYWkiNki31p/
NASA Busted - A "Gravity Pocket" Oh please spare us. Fail... Again.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bFYWkiNki31p/
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