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Kristy Allen: From Debt Slavery to Sovereign Wealth — The Reset Is Complete
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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Stop checking the debt clock. You're going to give yourself a heart attack for nothing.


Kristy Allen delivers a Tsunami of Truth that flips the fear narrative on its head. While the doom-sayers were counting canned beans and building cardboard bunkers, the hardware of the old world just got hit with a factory reset.


President Trump put the "closed" sign on USA Inc. Since 1871, we've been living under corporate software that turned your sovereign rights into a business contract — an asset on a ledger in the City of London. As of this week? That contract has been deleted. No undo button. No recovery from trash. We are officially back to the American republic and common law sovereignty.


This is why King Charles didn't come to DC for tea and crumpets. He came to perform an ancient ritual of surrender — the telling of the bees — signaling that the master of the house has changed. And the master of the white House is definitely not the King of England anymore.


Then there's the sky. The movement to ban geoengineering has shifted from fringe conspiracy to high-frequency legislative reality. Tennessee made it a Class A misdemeanor with a $100,000 fine per violation. Florida made it a felony with up to five years in prison. Thirty-one states have now introduced or passed legislation creating a no-fly zone for geoengineering across the majority of the republic. RFK Jr. explicitly identified DARPA as the potential source of atmospheric experimentation. The people just told the geo-engineers to pack their bags.


James Comey is officially singing like a canary. He saw that 8647 signature in the light of day and realized his software of corruption had a terminal bug. He's flipping on the whole Obama-era band of thugs to save his own skin.


The petrodollar is in the ICU. The UAE walked out on the OPEC cartel. The Pentagon just opened its own bank — the Office of Strategic Capital — with $210 billion in lending authority to rebuild America's financial infrastructure. Trump was on the phone with Putin for 90 minutes, settling a Victory Day ceasefire.


The reckoning isn't coming. It's here. The skies are clearing. The bees are humming. And it's a beautiful, sunny, free day to be a sovereign American.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
petdebtclockstopusadeletedsovereignrightsrestoredkingcharlessurrendertellingthebeesgeoengineeringbantennesseefelonyfloridamisdemeanorrfkjrdarpajamescomeysingingobamathugsflipping
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