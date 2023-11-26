Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
#Israel Occupation Forces Bombed a 'Doctors Without Borders' Clinic and Vehicles in #Gaza a Day Prior to the Humanitarian Truce
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
980 Subscribers
25 views
Published 17 hours ago

#Israel occupation forces bombed a Doctors Without Borders clinic and vehicles in #Gaza a day prior to the humanitarian truce.

Adding also this:
A freed child from the Negev desert Israeli jail has told Al Jazeera reporter in Ramallah that the Israelis killed 'Thaer Abu Asab' under torture after he asked them if there was a ceasefire in #Gaza. "They sent a doctor after an hour and a half when he was already dead", he added.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket