#Israel occupation forces bombed a Doctors Without Borders clinic and vehicles in #Gaza a day prior to the humanitarian truce.

Adding also this:

A freed child from the Negev desert Israeli jail has told Al Jazeera reporter in Ramallah that the Israelis killed 'Thaer Abu Asab' under torture after he asked them if there was a ceasefire in #Gaza. "They sent a doctor after an hour and a half when he was already dead", he added.

