#Israel occupation forces bombed a Doctors Without Borders clinic and vehicles in #Gaza a day prior to the humanitarian truce.
Adding also this:
A freed child from the Negev desert Israeli jail has told Al Jazeera reporter in Ramallah that the Israelis killed 'Thaer Abu Asab' under torture after he asked them if there was a ceasefire in #Gaza. "They sent a doctor after an hour and a half when he was already dead", he added.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.